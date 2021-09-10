Death Toll Of Kaziranga Animals Rises To 26

The death toll of wild animals in Kaziranga National Park during flash floods of 2021 has increased by Friday.

According to sources, the numbers of one horned rhino that have died in the floods have increased to 4 by September 10, Friday.

2 One-horned rhinos of the Kaziranga National Park had lost their lives from drowning, while the other two died due to other natural causes.

According to the data released by the Kaziranga Forest Department, the total number of deaths of wild animals reported has increased to 26.

The maximum number of deaths has been reported of Wild goats in the Kaziranga National Park this year.

A total number of 17 deer has lost their lives out of the 26 wild animals died in Kaziranga National Park.