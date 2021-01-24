Top StoriesHealthNational

Deaths Of 6 Beneficiaries Not Related To COVID Vaccine, Claims Centre

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
43

The deaths of six healthcare workers, who were inoculated are not related to the Covid vaccinations, the Union Health Ministry clarified on Saturday.

“At least six deaths have been reported so far. In the last 24 hours, one person, 56, who was a resident of Gurugram, Haryana has died. The post-mortem examination confirms that cardio-pulmonary disease was the reason for her death and it was not related to vaccination. None of these deaths have been causally linked with COVID vaccination,” Manohar Agnani, additional health secretary, said on Saturday.

Mr Agnani also said that 11 people have been hospitalised so far, ANI reported.

Related News

Safe To Eat Properly Cooked Poultry Meat, Eggs: FFSAI |…

Use Space Data For Developing NE: ISRO Chief

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out In AIR

Lalu Yadav Airlifted To AIIMS After Health Worsens

“0.0007 per cent people have recorded hospitalisation against vaccinations. In the last 24 hours, one person has been hospitalised at a Government Hospital in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh who was vaccinated on January 20,” he added.

So far in the last eight days over 15 lakhs healthcare workers have been vaccinated as per the data published by the health ministry.

You might also like
Pratidin Exclusive

NRC#Cong,BJP,AIUDF jointly target Hajela

Regional

GMC Demolishes RTI Activist Dulal Bora’s Basistha House

Sports

Asian Games update : Day 6 review

National

Rishi Kumar Shukla appointed new CBI director

Regional

Man falls off from train in Assam, dies

National

Congress concerned on ‘AIUDF’

Comments
Loading...