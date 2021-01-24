Deaths Of 6 Beneficiaries Not Related To COVID Vaccine, Claims Centre

The deaths of six healthcare workers, who were inoculated are not related to the Covid vaccinations, the Union Health Ministry clarified on Saturday.

“At least six deaths have been reported so far. In the last 24 hours, one person, 56, who was a resident of Gurugram, Haryana has died. The post-mortem examination confirms that cardio-pulmonary disease was the reason for her death and it was not related to vaccination. None of these deaths have been causally linked with COVID vaccination,” Manohar Agnani, additional health secretary, said on Saturday.

Mr Agnani also said that 11 people have been hospitalised so far, ANI reported.

“0.0007 per cent people have recorded hospitalisation against vaccinations. In the last 24 hours, one person has been hospitalised at a Government Hospital in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh who was vaccinated on January 20,” he added.

So far in the last eight days over 15 lakhs healthcare workers have been vaccinated as per the data published by the health ministry.