Debabrata Saikia Chosen Leader Of Assam Congress Legislature Party

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee on Thursday submitted the new list of office bearers to the Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, and Debabrata Saikia has been unanimously elected as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party.

Debabrata Saikia was the former leader of opposition in Assam Assembly.

Samaguri MLA Rakibul Hussain has been chosen as the deputy leader of the party, while, Wajed Ali Choudhury has been selected as the Chief Whip of the party.

Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha has been inducted as the deputy chief whip of Congress and Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi has been chosen as the secretary of the Congress Legislature Party.

Sushanta Borgohain and Rekibuddin Ahmed have been elected as the spokesperson and treasurer of the party.

The first Assam Assembly session after the formation of the new government is all set to begin on Friday, May 21 with 50 percent attendance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The session summoned by Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi would be for three days. On the first day of the session, all the newly elected 126 MLAs will be administered the oath of secrecy.

On the second day, May 22, the Governor would address the Assembly and on May 24, the concluding day of the three-day Assembly session, a motion of thanks for Governor’s speech has been scheduled.

Meanwhile, Former Rajya Sabha MP and Paneri MLA Biswajit Daimary has been nominated as the speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, while, Bokajan MLA Dr. Numal Momin has been nominated as the deputy speaker of the assembly.