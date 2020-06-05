Debabrata Saikia Demands Fast Track Court for Mariani Mob Lynching Case

Opposition leader Debabrata Saikia demanded a probe into the Debashish Gogoi mob lynching case in Mariani by a retired justice through a fast track court.

Saikia visited Gogoi’s house on Thursday evening and expressed grief over his death and wished the almighty to give strength to the family to bear their irreparable loss.

The leader also condemned the serial incident of mob lynching in the state and submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Assam to give a high level inquiry into the incident by a retired justice through the fast track court.

He also demanded justice for the bereaved family and asked to take strict action against the culprits so that no such incident could take place in the future.