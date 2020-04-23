Debabrata Saikia Files Police Complaint against Arnab Goswami

After agitated Congress workers filed multiple complaints against Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, Leader of Opposition at the Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia on Thursday lodged a complaint with the police for registration of an FIR against the journalist.



Goswami is facing the ire of Congress after his verbal attack on Sonia Gandhi, questioning her “silence” over the Palghar mob lynching incident, in his programme on Republic Bharat news channel.



According to reports, the Congress leader demanded registration of the FIR against the journalist for alleged “propagation of hatred, promoting enmity among different religions, and false information through circulation of a falsely defamatory news on Republic Bharat channel”.

In the early hours of Thursday, two motorcycle-borne persons allegedly attacked Goswami’s car in Mumbai and tried to break its glass window while he and his wife were on their way home.



The incident took place on the Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, while Goswami was returning from a studio located in Bombay Dyeing Complex in Lower Parel area.



In a video posted after the alleged attack, Goswami said he was told by his security guards that the attackers were allegedly Youth Congress workers. However, there was no confirmation of the same by either police or the youth outfit.