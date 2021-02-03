Debabrata Saikia Will Remain As ‘Leader of Opposition’

By Pratidin Bureau
In the latest development, the Legislative Assembly Secretariat on Wednesday said that the opposition leader Debabrata Saikia’s status as the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly will be maintained.

As per sources, Saikia will revive all his opportunities and benefits, as he used to get in earlier days.

 It may be stated that earlier in January, Saikia has been withdrawn from the opposition leader status in the Legislative Assembly by Assembly speaker Hitendra Nath Goswami as the Congress party has lost the required numbers of MLA seats.

Moreover, the opposition party required one-sixth of the total numbers (126), which means 21 members, to make a quorum in the assembly. The strength of the Congress in the State Assembly fell with the demise of former Assembly Speaker Pranab Kumar Gogoi and former Chief Minister Late Tarun Gogoi, besides the resignation of party MLAs Ajanta Neog and Rajdeep Gowala.

Later Saikia had filed a petition in Gauhati High Court about the issue.

