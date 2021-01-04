Debabrata Saikia Withdrawn From Leader Of Opposition Post

Congress leader Debabrata Saikia has withdrawn from the leader status of opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly on Monday as the Congress party has lost the required numbers of MLA seats.

The speaker of the state legislative assembly, Hitendra Nath Goswami has withdrawn his position.

This has come into force after opposition party Congress has lost their sitting members in the assembly. 

It may be stated that the opposition party required one sixth of total numbers (126), which means 21 members, to make a quorum in the assembly. But the party has reduced their seats to 20 as two members – Ajanata Neog, Rajdeep Gowala gave resignation in the last assembly session to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

