Debarment on Himanta’s Campaign Reduces to 24 Hours

By Pratidin Bureau
The Election Commission has reduced the debarment of campaign of Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to 24 hours from 48 hours. The move has come after the minister apologized for his comment to BPF leader Hagrama Mohilary for which the EC has banned his campaigning for 48 hours since yesterday.

The EC permitted Sarma to conduct public rallies, public procession or road shows for the third phase of the Assam Assembly polls to be conducted on April 6.

However, this will be the last day for Sarma to campaign as the EC has issued a notification to end the poll campaign by 6 pm on Sunday, 48 hours prior to the date of conducting the poll.

