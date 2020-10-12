Deben Dutta Lynching Case: Court Pronounces Verdict, 25 Convicted

The Jorhat District Session Judge Court on Monday pronounced the verdict of the mob-lynching case of Dr. Deben Dutta who was killed in a Teok tea estate in Jorhat. The convicted 25 of the 32 accused in the case.

A total of 32 people were accused in the case out of which one died while the investigation on the case was under process.

On the other hand, the other 6 accused have been declared innocent in the case.

However, the quantum of punishment will be declared on October 19 for the 25 convicts.

It may be mentioned that the verdict which was about to be pronounced on September 23 has been postponed till October 5 due to the death of one of the accused. But the second date of October 5 has also been postponed as another accused was tested positive for COVID-19.

It is to be noted that a 73-year-old doctor, Dr. Deben Dutta, was lynched by a mob at a tea estate in Teok where he had volunteered his services after retirement just a few years ago.

He was lynched to death after being accused of negligence by the mob. A 74 second video was circulated which depicted the brutal nature of the assault.