Deben Dutta Murder Case: Accused Dies in Jail

An accused who was involved in the murder case of Dr Deben Dutta has died in Jorhat jail on Wednesday.

Durga Majhi was found dead in his cell under mysterious circumstances. The reason for his death is yet to be ascertained.

The family of late Dr Deben Dutta has been notified about the incident.

Late Dr Deben Dutta was a 73-year-old doctor serving as a medical officer at the Teok Garden in upper Assam’s Jorhat district. He was lynched to death after being accused of negligence by the mob. A 74 second video was circulated which depicted the brutal nature of the assault.