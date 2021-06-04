Decision On Curfew, Inter-District Travel On June 7: Keshab Mahanta

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta on Friday informed that the decision on the COVID-19 curfew and the ban on inter-district travel will be taken on June 7 (Monday).

Addressing a presser, the minister said in the last few days, there has been significant drop in COVID-19 positivity rate.

“The COVID-19 scenario in the state has improved due to people’s cooperation. The death rate is also dipping. The restrictions enforced due to the virus were not reviewed today. We will take the decision on the same on June 7,” Mahanta said.

On Thursday, Assam logged 4,309 fresh cases of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 4.02 per cent, taking the active caseload count to 50,534.

The state recorded 4,790 discharges and 46 fatalities.

The overall tally of positive cases have touched 4,24,385.

In the meantime, the recoveries have improved with 3,68,981 discharges so far with a recovery rate of 86.94 per cent.

The death rate of the state is 0.83 per cent with total death count of 3,523.

As per the latest data of NHM, so far 42,33,385 beneficiaries have received first and second doses of Covid vaccines across the state of Assam.

