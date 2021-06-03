Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said a decision on holding the class 12 exams in the state will be taken after the CBSE announces modalities for marking the students.

Asked whether the class 12 exams conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will be cancelled during a press conference at New Delhi, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said a decision in this regard will be taken after consultation with all stakeholders as it is a question of students’ future.

The Union government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.



The Chief Minister further said, “We welcome the decision taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will wait till the CBSE announces the modalities for marking the students. We will have to take a practical decision as a guardian and take into consideration the students who aspire to pursue medical or engineering courses and what will be the admission criteria for them.”

Meanwhile, Sarma said during his four-day visit to Delhi, he met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman among others.

“The prime minister advised me that I should visit every district and stay two nights there to gauge the problems of that district instead of going for a day-long visit in a helicopter. I will follow this advice and visit every district one by one every seven to 10 days,” he said.

Sarma also said the prime minister has advised him to give responsibility to every minister and to talk to a group of eight MLAs both ruling and opposition parties every week and place their issues before the cabinet for resolution.

