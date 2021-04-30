Top StoriesRegional

Decision On HS, HSLC Exams To Be Announced On May 3-4: HBS

Pratidin Bureau
Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the decision on HSLC and HS examinations will be announced on May 3-4 after the elections results are out on Sunday (May 2).

“Wait 48 hours more. After elections results are out on May 2, the decision on the exams will be announced, tentatively by May 3-4,” he told reporters.

Earlier, due to the surging COVID-19 cases in the state, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) had postponed HS first year exams indefinitely. They were scheduled to be held on May 4.

It may be mentioned that students, as well as parents, have been urging the state government to postpone the examinations over the past few weeks, following the deadly second wave of COVID-19.

