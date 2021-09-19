Decision To Reopen Cinema Halls Will Be Taken Next Month: Keshab Mahanta

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
cinema halls

Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta on Sunday stated that the decision to reopen cinema halls in the state will be taken next month (October).

Speaking to reporters, Mahanta informed that the decision will be taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation this month.

He also asserted that even if cinema halls reopen, strict COVID-19 safety protocols will need to be followed.

Related News

Landslides In 20 Spots Affect Traffic Movement In Arunachal…

Forest Guard Dies Of Bullet Injury In Kaziranga, Suicide…

Charanjit Singh Channi Named New Punjab CM

Assam: Govt Approves Rs. 116 Crore For Construction Of Mini…

It may be mentioned that cinema hall owners staged a state-wide protest today against the state government’s decision to keep the halls shut. At a time when all other public gathering places are opened up, there is no point in shutting down the cinema halls in the state, the protesters said.

Further, Mahanta also informed that the ongoing COVID-induced curfew might get relaxed next month during the Durga Puja celebrations, the decision of which will be taken depending on the infection rate.

You might also like
Top Stories

Nitish Kumar Takes Oath As Bihar CM For 4th Term

Assam

2 dead in Rangjuli road mishap

Assam

Private: 3 AJYP leaders arrested in extortion case

Assam

FIR against RaGa for ‘Masood Azhar ji’ remark

National

Huge Cache Of Arms, Ammunition Seized In Manipur

Assam

Kamakhya body recovery: Police yet to trace the head