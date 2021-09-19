Decision To Reopen Cinema Halls Will Be Taken Next Month: Keshab Mahanta

Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta on Sunday stated that the decision to reopen cinema halls in the state will be taken next month (October).

Speaking to reporters, Mahanta informed that the decision will be taken after reviewing the COVID-19 situation this month.

He also asserted that even if cinema halls reopen, strict COVID-19 safety protocols will need to be followed.

It may be mentioned that cinema hall owners staged a state-wide protest today against the state government’s decision to keep the halls shut. At a time when all other public gathering places are opened up, there is no point in shutting down the cinema halls in the state, the protesters said.

Further, Mahanta also informed that the ongoing COVID-induced curfew might get relaxed next month during the Durga Puja celebrations, the decision of which will be taken depending on the infection rate.