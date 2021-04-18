Declare National Health Emergency: Kapil Sibal To PM

Amid the prevailing situation in the country due to a massive rise in coronavirus cases, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare a national health emergency.

The former Union minister also called on the Election Commission to declare a suspension on election rallies.

“COVID-19 infections faster than recoveries. Modiji: Declare a National Health Emergency. Election Commission: Declare a moratorium on election rallies. Courts: Protect people’s lives,” tweeted.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi suspended all his upcoming public rallies ahead of the last three phases of Bengal Assembly.

The country has recorded over 2 lakh cases consecutively for the last four days.