Declare Your CM Candidate: Kejriwal Challenges BJP

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday challenged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to announce its chief ministerial candidate by 1 pm on Wednesday.

“Declare the Candidate and I am ready for a debate with him”, Kejriwal challenged BJP.

Kejriwal said, “Delhiites want to know who would be the BJP’s chief ministerial face for Delhi election, why people should vote for the BJP if it does not have the CM candidate”.

Further, he said, “In a democracy, the chief minister is chosen by people, not by Amit Shah. What if Amit Shah names some uneducated person for the CM’s post, which will be a betrayal to the people of Delhi,”

The Delhi Assembly election is to be held on 8 February and the result of the poll to be announced on 11 February.