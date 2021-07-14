Decomposed Carcass Of Royal Bengal Tiger Recovered In Kaziranga National Park

A carcass of a Royal Bengal Tiger was recovered from a field at the Kohora range of Kaziranga National Park.

As per a report, officials said that the tiger died about 10 days ago. The reason for its death however remains unknown as of yet.

The carcass, which has started to decompose, was spotted by forest guards on Tuesday when they went to the area for guarding.

A group of forest officials arrived at the spot soon after and conducted post-mortem of the carcass.

Later, the tiger was cremated at the spot under the directive of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

It is noteworthy that earlier on June 18, a royal Bengal tiger was killed by a forest guard in an ‘unwarranted firing’, Kaziranga National Park (KNP) authorities said.

The incident came to light after an inquiry by the Assistant Conservator of Forests was conducted.

The post-mortem of the tiger, which was conducted as per NTCA protocols, revealed that the animal died due to gunshot injury through the lungs and the heart.

