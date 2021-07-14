Decomposed Carcass Of Royal Bengal Tiger Recovered In Kaziranga National Park

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
tiger

A carcass of a Royal Bengal Tiger was recovered from a field at the Kohora range of Kaziranga National Park.

As per a report, officials said that the tiger died about 10 days ago. The reason for its death however remains unknown as of yet.

The carcass, which has started to decompose, was spotted by forest guards on Tuesday when they went to the area for guarding.

Related News

Satyadev Narayan Arya Takes Oath as 19th Governor of Tripura

Kerala Guv Arif Mohammed Khan Fasts in Protest Against Dowry

PM Modi Chairs First In-Person Cabinet Meeting After…

EAM Jaishankar Likely To Hold Bilateral Talks With Chinese…

A group of forest officials arrived at the spot soon after and conducted post-mortem of the carcass.

Later, the tiger was cremated at the spot under the directive of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

It is noteworthy that earlier on June 18, a royal Bengal tiger was killed by a forest guard in an ‘unwarranted firing’, Kaziranga National Park (KNP) authorities said.

The incident came to light after an inquiry by the Assistant Conservator of Forests was conducted.

The post-mortem of the tiger, which was conducted as per NTCA protocols, revealed that the animal died due to gunshot injury through the lungs and the heart.

Also Read: PM Modi Chairs First In-Person Cabinet Meeting After Expansion
Also Read: Satyadev Narayan Arya Takes Oath As 19th Governor Of Tripura

You might also like
Business

Black money deposits reduced by 80% since Modi government, says Piyush Goyal

Assam

GPC Poll results announced

Assam

Silghat-Kolkata Weekly Express flagged off

Assam

Guwahati: Four Areas Withdrawn from Containment Zone

Assam

Assam: Core Committee Formed to Fill 80,000 Vacant Posts

Sports

WC qualifier: India to face Oman today

Comments
Loading...