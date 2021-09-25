Deendayal Upadhaya Is No Less Than Shankardev Or Madhavdev: CM Sarma

By Pratidin Bureau
CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that he does not consider Late Deendayal Upadhaya, the RSS and BJP leader less than Mahapurush Shankardev or Madhavdev.

The Chief Minister made this statement in the meeting organized to celebrate the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhaya at the headquarters of BJP state office in Guwahati on Saturday.

Several RSS and BJP members along with many political leaders were present at the meeting along with CM Sarma.

Addressing the meeting, CM Sarma said, “no member will not get chairmanship if they come to me after not getting a ticket for elections. To get the chairmanship, one must innovative ideas in their minds.”

When I was in the Congress party, “Congress party members came to me asking for chairmanship, the BJP Karyakartas must not behave like them now.”

Today, the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhaya has been celebrated across India by RSS and BJP members, remembering their great leader.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won 35 seats under the leadership of Deendayal Upadhaya and managed to form a stong organization against the Indian National Congress, said CM Sarma.

CM Sarma added that the death of Deendayal Upadhaya and Shyam Prasad Mukherjee is mysterious.

Further he said that he sees no difference between Deendayal Upadhaya and Srimanta Shankardev and Madhavdev.

