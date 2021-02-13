“Deepens Social Connect”: PM Modi On World Radio Day

On the occasion of World Radio Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described radio as a “fantastic medium which deepens social connect” while extending his greetings.

In a tweet, he said, “Happy World Radio Day! Greetings to all radio listeners and kudos to all those who keep the radio buzzing with innovative content and music. This is a fantastic medium, which deepens social connect. I personally experience the positive impact of radio thanks to Mann Ki Baat”.

The United Nations General Assembly in 2012 started observing February 13 as World Radio Day.