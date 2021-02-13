Top StoriesNational

“Deepens Social Connect”: PM Modi On World Radio Day

By Pratidin Bureau
0

On the occasion of World Radio Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described radio as a “fantastic medium which deepens social connect” while extending his greetings.

In a tweet, he said, “Happy World Radio Day! Greetings to all radio listeners and kudos to all those who keep the radio buzzing with innovative content and music. This is a fantastic medium, which deepens social connect. I personally experience the positive impact of radio thanks to Mann Ki Baat”.

The United Nations General Assembly in 2012 started observing February 13 as World Radio Day.

Related News

J&K: Terrorist Who Killed 3 BJP Workers, Cop Arrested

Atleast 8 Killed, 15 Injured In Vizag Road Mishap

Tamil Nadu: 15 Killed, 36 Injured In Factory Explosion

Rahul Gandhi To Visit Sivasagar Tomorrow

You might also like
Regional

Manipur Drug Case: Congress Demands CM’s Resignation

Regional

Manipur University row continues, Government desperate to oust VC

National

Alleged security breach at former CM Farooq Abdullah’s residence, intruder shot…

Regional

Noted Ghy Entrepreneur Sanjeeb Goswami Passes Away

Sports

India beats Kenya to enter final of Intercontinental Cup

Sports

FIFA World Cup: Belgium slams Panama; Sweden beats South Korea

Comments
Loading...