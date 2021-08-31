Deepika Padukone Signs Second Hollywood Film, To Co-Produce It

Deepika Padukone on Tuesday announced her comeback into Hollywood films after a hiatus of over four years.

Padukone has signed her second Hollywood film, a cross-cultural romantic comedy, created and developed by Eros STX Global Corporations’ division STXfilms.

Reportedly, the makers of the film are also in talks with Temple Hill Productions’ of the Twilight franchise and The Fault in Our Stars fame, to collaborate on the project.

In a statement, Deepika said, “Ka Productions was founded with the aim to develop and produce purposeful content with global appeal. I’m thrilled to be partnering with STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions, who share Ka’s ambition and creative vision and look forward to bringing impactful and dynamic cross-cultural stories to the world.”

Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group, also expressed his excitement about collaborating with Deepika.

“There is a reason Deepika is one of the biggest global stars to come from India. She is enormously talented with an infectious personality and her profile continues to grow as an international superstar. While she has been a phenomenal success in many Eros International films, we are thrilled to be building a romantic comedy with her and our friends at Temple Hill. We believe this project gives us the opportunity to tap into the spirit, voice, characters and vibrant settings of India and New York in ways that made Crazy Rich Asians feel so authentic and fresh,” he said.

Deepika turned producer in 2020 with her film Chhapaak. She has also announced the Indian adaptation of the international film The Intern under her banner. Deepika is slated to appear in the upcoming sports biopic 83 alongside her spouse Ranveer Singh.