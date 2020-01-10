Deepika Padukone Supports Congress: Smriti Irani

Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani on Thursday said that Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone made her political affiliation known in 2011 that she supports the congress party.

Taking part in ThinkEdu Conclave 2020 on January 9, Irani said that it was not unexpected to them that Deepika Padukone was going to stand with people who want to destroy India and backs people who hit girls on their private parts with lathis.

Deepika Padukone is highly criticized by the BJP leaders and supporters after she went to JNU to stand along with the students. The students of JNU were protesting against the violence that happened on JNU campus on January 5th.