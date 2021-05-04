Deepika Padukone Tests Covid +Ve: Reports

Actress Deepika Padukone has tested positive for coronavirus days after parents and sister have contracted it, several reports have confirmed. The actress is yet to post an update about it.

Deepika is currently with her family in Bangalore.

“Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala) and second daughter (Anisha), they developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive,” Vimal Kumar, a close friend of the legendary shuttler and director at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA), told PTI.

“They got themselves isolated but after a week Prakash’s fever didn’t come down, so last Saturday, he was admitted to a hospital here in Bengaluru.

“He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days,” he added.

The Ram Leela actress will be next seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83’. The sports drama co-starring Ranveer Singh is based on India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup victory.