Deepika Padukone’s First Look As Romi Dev from ‘83’ Is Out

Deepika Padukone who played the wife of real-life husband Ranveer Singh who essays the role of Kapil Dev, first looks as Romi Dev from Kabir Khan’s 83 is out. The film inspired by India’s victory in the 1983 cricket World Cup.

In the picture, Ranveer as Kapil and Deepika are looking at each other; while Ranveer looks relaxed, Deepika wears a big smile on her face. Her short bob hairdo, much like Romi’s, is the highlight of the picture. Deepika wears a black and cream ensemble while Ranveer is in a Team India blazer.

Deepika, while sharing a photo wrote, “To play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour!83 for me is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own…” #ThisIs83.”

Kabir Khan’s 83 narrates the story of the Indian cricket team’s surprise win at the World Cup in 1983, where India beat the tournament’s favourite West Indies, in an unexpected turn of events. Making that possible was the captainship of Kapil Dev, who motivated his men in blue to aspire for the impossible and put in their best.

The first look of Ranveer as Kapil was unveiled back in July last year, on the occasion of Ranveer’s birthday. Ranveer, though looking leaner in the face as compared to Kapil, came really close to looking like him.