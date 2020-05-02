Defence forces to express gratitude, shower flowers on COVID-warriors

As a mark of gratitude towards COVID-19 warriors including doctors, sanitation workers, media, and policemen, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force will conduct activities on May 3.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will conduct one flypast from Assam’s Dibrugarh to Kutch in Gujarat and another one starting Srinagar to Trivandrum; while the Navy will have its warships deployed in formations in coastal areas in the evening on May 3. Navy warships would also be lit up and their choppers would be used for showering petals on the hospital.

Addressing a press conference here along with three service chiefs, the CDS said that the Army will conduct band displays along some of the COVID-19 hospitals in almost every district of the country. The armed forces will also lay wreathe at the police memorial on May 3 in support of our police forces.