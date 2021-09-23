NationalTop Stories

Defence Min Places ₹7,523 Cr Order For 118 Battle Tanks

By Pratidin Bureau

The Defence Ministry on Thursday sealed a contract to procure 118 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) Arjun for the Indian Army at a cost of ₹ 7,523 crores, in a major move to boost its combat capabilities.

The defence ministry placed the order for the Arjuna Mk-1A tanks with the Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), Avadi, Chennai.

The MBT Mk-1A is a new variant of Arjun Tank designed to enhance firepower, mobility and survivability, infused with 72 new features and more indigenous content from the Mk-1 variant

Related News

Covid-19 Assam: 3,339 Active Cases, Positivity Rate At 0.58%

Sipajhar Violence: Photographer Of Viral Video Arrested, In…

Assam Govt Orders Probe Into Sipajhar Eviction Violence

3 Killed, 4 Injured In Bengaluru Explosion, Tremors Felt

“The Ministry of Defence (MoD) placed an order with Heavy Vehicles Factory (HVF), Avadi, Chennai for the supply of 118 Main Battle Tanks (MBTs) Arjun Mk-1A for the Indian Army on September 23,” the ministry said in a statement.

“The order, worth ₹ 7,523 crores, will provide a further boost to the ”Make in India” initiative in the defence sector and is a big step towards achieving ”Aatmanirbhar Bharat”,” it said.

You might also like
Education

Supreme Court Asks States To Declare Evaluation Scheme in 10 Days

Top Stories

NDFB(S) Platoon Commander killed in Ambush

Assam

Sun pharma invests 120 crore in Assam

Business

Rupee gains 35 paise to 71.11 against US dollar

Assam

Nalbari: Scammer Loots Money In Return Of Fake Job Appointment Letters, 1 Held

Sports

Tokyo Paralympics: India’s Bhavina Patel Enters Final in Table Tennis