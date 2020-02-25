Definition of Assamese only in Assembly: Himanta

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the definition of ‘Assamese’ will be determined at the Assam Legislative Assembly after Union Home Ministry refers the Committee report to Assam Government for consideration.

In a very guarded reaction, he said that the recommendations of the Committee shall be scrutinised and if they are implementable and under Indian constitution and accordingly, the matter of definition of Assamese will come to the Assam Assembly where the same shall be discussed and be adopted.

He, however, cautioned of giving wider remarks as the report was under seal cover and the state government has no access to it till it was given a copy by the Union Home Ministry.

His remarks came after Clause VI committee today formally handed over the report to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal who on behalf of the Ministry of Home Affairs received in presence of other members of the colleagues.

The Minister further said that only after examining legal aspects of the report, the Ministry of Home Affairs will take necessary actions to implement it.

Meanwhile, CM Sonowal would now take the report for onward submission to Central Government.