Defunct Nagaon Paper Mill Employee Dies, Death Toll Reaches 89

Defunctional Nagaon Paper Mill employee of the government-owned Hindustan Paper Mill Corporation Limited (HPCL) has reportedly died.

As per reports, the president of Joint Action Committee of Recognised Unions (JACRU), Nagaon and Cachar Paper Mill, Manobendra Chakraborty said that a 58-year-old employee of Nagaon Paper Mill due to cardiac arrest.

The death toll in the two paper mills of Assam has reached more than 85 including 4 suicides so far with this new case reported.

Manobendra Chakraborty said that the deceased was suffering from heart disease but failed to arrange money for treatment due to the non-payment of salary from the last 54 months.

His younger son also died in 2019 of serious illness, added Chakraborty.

“So far 90 employees of the two paper mills of HPC have died since the government stopped their operations. Four employee of the company have committed suicides. This is the 5th death after the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led new government came to power in Assam,” said Chakraborty.

He said that a Government of India owned industry has turned to death valley like a Holocaust.

According to reports, over 1,200 employees from the two paper mills are yet to be paid their remaining monetary dues which include pensions, salaries, provident funds and others.

The Nagaon Paper Mill has been closed since March 13, 2017, while the Cachar Paper Mill has been closed since October 20, 2015.