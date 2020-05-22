Dehing Patkai situation being assessed: CM Sonowal

The state government has committed to protect Assam’s environment and biodiversity. No one should cast aspersions on state government’s sincerity to preserve the natural beauty, greenery, and natural resources of the state, this was said by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday.

“I have directed forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya to visit Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary to take stock of the actual situation and the state government would take further steps in this regard based on Forest Minister’s report,” Sonowal said this while talking to the newsmen in Dibrugarh.

The National Board for Wildlife, or NBWL, permitted Coal India Limited to carry out extraction in 98.59 hectares of the rainforest’s land. Many fear that it will completely destroy Dehing Patkai, which is also known as ‘Amazon of the East.’

The netizens of the state have started an online campaign to stop coal mining in Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary, Assam and it aims to spread awareness about the future of the wildlife sanctuary through “social media movement.”