Dehing Patkai Upgraded To National Park

By Pratidin Bureau
In a major development, Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary which is spread over the districts of Dibrugarh and Tinsukia has been upgraded to National Park.

Talks were underway since last few months to take necessary measures to upgrade the sanctuary that covers an area of 111.942 square kilometers.

In July, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had directed the forest officials to develop a notification and also hold a public hearing considering the opinions of the reserve dwellers.

After its up-gradation, Assam would now house six national parks.

Also known as Jeypore forest, Dehing Patkai had got the wildlife sanctuary status in 2004.

The announcement also comes at a time when the National Board of Wildlife (NBWL) gave conditional clearance to a coal mining project by Coal India Limited (CIL) in the Dehing Patkai Elephant Reserve.

In this connection, environmentalists have raised serious concerns and implications affecting the flora and fauna. The reserve was has been in a prime focus among environmental activists while fighting against the Draft EIA 2020.

