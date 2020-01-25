National

Delhi: 13 Injured, 3 Students Missing in Building Collapse

By Pratidin Bureau
Pic Courtesy: Hindustan Times
64
leaderboard

Three students went missing and thirteen people have been shifted to a hospital after a building collapsed in Delhi’s Bhajanpura area on Saturday. An under-construction coaching center was being run in the building.

At least thirteen people have been shifted to a hospital and three students are still missing, Atul Garg, Chief of Delhi Fire Service, said.

The Fire Department received a call at around 4.30 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Rescue operations are underway.

Continue Reading
leaderboard
You might also like
Regional

Assam Floods: BJYM comes forward to help

Regional

Fake note printing machine seized from anti-corruption leader!

National

Rahul pays tribute to Nehru on his death anniversary

World

Uber pays USD 148 million to cover up breach

National

50 lakh jobs lost after note ban

Uncategorized

PM Modi attends Prinakya-Nick reception

leaderboard
Comments
Loading...