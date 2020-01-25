Delhi: 13 Injured, 3 Students Missing in Building Collapse

Three students went missing and thirteen people have been shifted to a hospital after a building collapsed in Delhi’s Bhajanpura area on Saturday. An under-construction coaching center was being run in the building.

At least thirteen people have been shifted to a hospital and three students are still missing, Atul Garg, Chief of Delhi Fire Service, said.

The Fire Department received a call at around 4.30 pm, following which seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Rescue operations are underway.