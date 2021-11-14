Delhi: 17 Injured, 5 Houses Collapse In Cylinder Explosion

A cylinder blast in a house at Azadpur in Delhi injured 17 people on Sunday. Five houses were damaged due to the blast.

As per reports, the incident have occurred at around 10 am in a house near Lalbagh masjid, Azadpur due to a cylinder explosion.

Adarsh Nagar police in Delhi rushed to the site after get a PCR call and found that 17 persons sustained burn injuries and were shifted to the hospital. While 16 were admitted to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital with minor burn injuries, one was admitted to RML hospital. No casualties were reported in the incident, an ANI report stated.

“On preliminary inquiry, it was found that one Pappu Kumar was changing gas cylinder in his house at 3rd floor and during the process, the cylinder blasted and roof and walls of his house collapsed and due to its impact 4 other houses of 2nd floor also collapsed,” police was quoted as saying in a report.

Four fire tenders were pressed into action which were able to successfully douse the fire.