Delhi: 24 tests positive of Covid-19 After Mosque Event

The Delhi Health minister said that as many as 24 people who were at the Markaz Tablighi Jamath in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area have been tested with coronavirus on Tuesday.

A number of state governments are identifying thousands who attended a religious congregation there and may have been exposed to the virus, a previously unknown kind that causes a potentially fatal respiratory disease called Covid-19.

Six people who attended the congregation have died in Telangana.

Health Minister of Delhi Satyendar Jain said the government was unsure of exactly how many people were at the Markaz building but pegged the estimate at 1,500-1,700, according to a report of news agency ANI.

The health minister said that 1,033 people had been evacuated, 334 hospitalized and 700 sent to quarantine centers.

Over 1,330 people in India have, or have had, the novel coronavirus, known as Sars-CoV-2. As of writing, 40 have died and over 140 have recovered.

Delhi’s caseload is approaching 100.