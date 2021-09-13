NationalTop Stories

Delhi: 4 Storey Building Collapses, Many Fear Trapped

By Pratidin Bureau

A four-storied building in Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi area has collapsed on Monday fear trapping many people inside debris of the building.

The Delhi police have reached the spot and deployed massive search and rescue operation team to evacuate people that are trapped inside the collapsed building.

As per reports, the building collapsed when labourers were engaged in construction work of the building.

Related News

Veteran Congress Leader Oscar Fernandes Dies at 80

Assam: 22 Organisations To Protest Against NHPC Project

Guwahati: CM Sarma Announces Several Developmental Work of…

Choppers Scam Accused Rajiv Saxena Arrested In Money…

Meanwhile, rescue personnel are facing trouble in transporting heavy equipment used for clearing debris to the site due to narrow lanes in the area, stated reports.

The building collapsed at around 11:50 am on Monday.

As per latest reports, three persons including two children have been rescued and are being shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed sadness over the disaster and informed the public that the administration is working on the rescue effort.

Also Read: Assam Ferry Accident: 82 People Rescued, 1 Deaths And 2 Missing

You might also like
Assam

Sarupathar: Robbers Loot Cash, CCTV Monitor From Petrol Pump

Assam

Akhil challenges CM to prove allegations

Assam

Emerging Water Crisis in Guwahati

Top Stories

Typhoon Vamco: 53 Dead, 22 Missing In Philippines

World

WHO Declares Coronavirus a Global Health Emergency

Assam

4 more COVID-19 cases reported in Assam; total 41