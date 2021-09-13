Delhi: 4 Storey Building Collapses, Many Fear Trapped

A four-storied building in Delhi’s Sabzi Mandi area has collapsed on Monday fear trapping many people inside debris of the building.

The Delhi police have reached the spot and deployed massive search and rescue operation team to evacuate people that are trapped inside the collapsed building.

As per reports, the building collapsed when labourers were engaged in construction work of the building.

Meanwhile, rescue personnel are facing trouble in transporting heavy equipment used for clearing debris to the site due to narrow lanes in the area, stated reports.

The building collapsed at around 11:50 am on Monday.

As per latest reports, three persons including two children have been rescued and are being shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has expressed sadness over the disaster and informed the public that the administration is working on the rescue effort.