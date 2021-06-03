Delhi: 40 People from Manipur Test Positive for COVID-19

As many as 40 members, including two children of the Bnei Menashe Jews Community from Manipur, were tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi just a day before boarding their flight to Israel on Monday.

According to an ANI report, the community from Manipur was staying at a hotel in Karol Bagh area in the national capital. All the patients have been admitted to the Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID Care Centre.

President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, “There are children, infants, ladies and they do not understand Hindi. Only three of them understand our language. All of them are doing fine. I have personally spoken to them and they are being taken care of,” the ANI report said.

Sirsa also informed that English-speaking staffs have been deputed for their care. “We are expected that everyone will return back healthy,” he added.

“We were informed that around 40 people who had to go to Israel have been tested positive for COVID. They were staying at the Karol Bagh area. Out of more than 100 people, 40 were tested positive. There were two children also who are being treated at Gurdwara Rakabganj COVID Care Center on the orders of the district magistrate,” the in-charge of the COVID care center Bhupinder Singh Bhular said.

“As many as 15 -20 families were going to shift to Israel because they had dual citizenship and they had to go there and take citizenship,” Bhular said.

“Two of the patients, who were serious, were shifted to the LNJP hospital. Everything from medicines to food is being taken care of. If anyone’s health is deteriorating, they are being shifted to the LNJP hospital on doctors advice,” he added.

