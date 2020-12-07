NationalTop Stories

Delhi: 5 Suspected Terrorists Arrested

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Picture
62

The Special Cell of Delhi Police arrested five suspected terrorists after an encounter, two of whom were also allegedly involved in the murder case of Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu, in Shakarpur area on Monday.

DCP, Special Cell of Delhi Police, Pramod Kushwaha briefing media informed that two of the five arrested men are from Punjab. The remaining three are from Kashmir.

Those arrested have been identified as Shabbir Ahmed, Ayub Pathan, Riyaz Rather from Kashmir and Gurjeet Singh and Sukhdeep Singh from Punjab. The terrorists from Punjab are alleged to have been involved in Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu’s killing.

Police has seized nearly two kilogram heroin, arms and one lakh rupees cash from the possession of the suspected terrorists, he added.

Delhi police has also said that the three Kashmiris who were arrested are the Over Ground Workers of Hizbul Mujahideen. They have a set up in Pakistan with their counterparts in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

The arrest has exposed the Drug trade module operated by the terrorists to fund their activities since the Fake Currency module had been busted after demonetisation.

