Delhi: 6 Held for Chanting “Goli Maaro” Slogans

The Delhi metro staff and security personnel at Rajiv Chowk metro station handed over a group of six men to the Delhi Metro Rail Police on Saturday morning after they raised incendiary slogans “desk ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro sa***n ko” or “shoot the traitors who betray the country.”

In reference to a video clip going viral on social media, showing sloganeering by some passengers at Rajiv Chowk Metro station, it is to state that this incident happened today around 10:52 am at the station and DMRC/CISF staff immediately handed them over to the Delhi Metro Rail Police for further necessary action.

The DMRC in its statement said, “Under Delhi Metro O&M Act 2002, any kind of demonstration or nuisance is prohibited in Delhi metro premises. Any passenger indulging in such an act is liable to be removed from the Metro premises.”

Police informed that six men have been detained and are being interrogated.

The slogan was the same with which Union minister Anurag Thakur had egged on a crowd to chant at an election rally in Delhi earlier this month.