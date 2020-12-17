NationalTop Stories

Delhi: A Protesting Farmer Dies due to Freezing Cold

By Pratidin Bureau
A protesting farmer from Punjab died early on Thursday morning allegedly because of the bitter cold. The 37-year-old man who was the father of three was found dead at a site where thousands of farmers have been protesting for 22 days against central farm laws.

According to reports, the farmer who died of the freezing cold had three children.

Reports of the death emerged hours after a Sikh priest committed suicide near the epicenter of the protests at the Delhi-Haryana border. Baba Ram Singh, a priest from a Gurdwara in Haryana, had strongly supported the protests and left a note saying he was “angry and pained” at the government’s injustice.

More than 20 protesters have died since the agitation began in November-end, farmer groups claim. Many are believed to have suffered because of the rising winter chill and a cold wave sweeping north India, reported NDTV.

Several volunteers have been visiting the farmers, who have occupied various points on highways near Delhi, with blankets and heaters. Protesters are also seen lighting fires to keep warm, determined to stay for the long haul.

Temperatures have dipped to around five degrees or less in Delhi and its neighbourhood over

Moreover, the Supreme Court, hearing various petitions, yesterday told the government that its negotiations with the farmers had not worked and a solution must be found before it became a national issue. The court suggested a panel including representatives from the government and farmers.

