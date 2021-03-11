Delhi AAP MLA Raghav Chadha Tests COVID-19 Positive

Delhi Aam Aadmi MLA Raghav Chadha has tested positive for COVID-19. The AAP leader informed this through his official twitter handle on Thursday.

Chadha in his tweet wrote, “I would like to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. No serious symptoms have surfaced yet but as a precautionary measure I am practicing self isolation for next few days.”

I would like to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. No serious symptoms have surfaced yet but as a precautionary measure I am practicing self isolation for next few days. — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) March 11, 2021

“My humble appeal to all who have came in direct contact with me in the last few days – if you notice any symptoms, please get yourself tested & take all necessary precautions. It is our responsibility to keep ourselves & others safe, preventing further spread of the virus,” he said in another tweet.