NationalTop Stories

Delhi AAP MLA Raghav Chadha Tests COVID-19 Positive

By Pratidin Bureau
19

Delhi Aam Aadmi MLA Raghav Chadha has tested positive for COVID-19. The AAP leader informed this through his official twitter handle on Thursday.

Chadha in his tweet wrote, “I would like to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. No serious symptoms have surfaced yet but as a precautionary measure I am practicing self isolation for next few days.”

Related News

At Least 8 Killed in Road Accident at Agra-Kanpur Highway

PM To Launch Kindle Version Of Swami…

TMC Defers Its Manifesto Release Following…

Mahashivaratri Celebrated Across The Nation

“My humble appeal to all who have came in direct contact with me in the last few days – if you notice any symptoms, please get yourself tested & take all necessary precautions. It is our responsibility to keep ourselves & others safe, preventing further spread of the virus,” he said in another tweet.

You might also like
Top Stories

“COVID-19 Made in Wuhan Lab” – Chinese Virologist

World

COVID-19: Global Death Toll Reaches 1 Lakh mark

Top Stories

New AASU Members Take Oath Today At GU

Top Stories

COVID-19 Assam: Death tolls mount to 64

Regional

HYCP Demands to Form Special Task Force to Curb Jihadis

Top Stories

ASSAM | 3 more test positive for COVID-19

Comments
Loading...