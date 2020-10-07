Delhi: AASA Sets Up Help Desk For Students

The All Assamese Students’ Association (AASA), New Delhi is going to organise Online Admission Help Desk 2020 for colleges under the University of Delhi, an official release stated.

“All these years, we have been relentlessly helping the aspiring students of the University of Delhi throughout the admission process. Although our members couldn’t be present physically this time, the pandemic situation demands an alternative way to help you all out,” the release said.

Therefore, here, we bring to you a webinar along with us and a few dignitaries of the University. We welcome you with all your queries and we hope to resolve them to our best capacity, the release added.

Speaker: Sanjib K Baishya, Asst. Professor, Dept. Of English, DU

Date: 10 October 2020

Time: 06:00 PM

Platform: Google Meet

Fill up the google form to register yourself. Hurry up!

