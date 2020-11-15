Delhi Air Quality Plunges To ‘Severe’ Category Post Diwali

The air quality in Delhi has deteriorated to “severe” category at several places on Sunday owing to the combination of stubble burning and firecrackers burst during the Diwali celebrations in violation of a ban on the same.

According to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM 2.5 pollutant stood at 481 in Anand Vihar, 444 in IGI airport, 457 in ITO, and 414 in Lodhi road area, all four in the ‘severe’ category. The 24-hour average AQI was 339 on Friday and 314 on Thursday.

A thick blanket of smog enveloped several areas across Delhi in the morning, reducing visibility. An improvement in the air quality is expected as the national capital witnessed light to moderate rain in some parts of the city on the second half.

As per news agency PTI, stubble burning accounted for 32 per cent of the city’s PM2.5 pollution, referring to the tiny particles that can be carried into the lungs, causing deadly diseases, including cancer and cardiac problems.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had on Monday imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region (NCR) from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight.

The pollution levels in Delhi have emerged as a major concern amid the rise in coronavirus cases. Union Minister Amit Shah chaired an emergency meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of rises cases today.

Last year, the city recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 337 on Diwali.