DELHI: All set for counting of votes tomorrow

The counting for the Delhi Assembly polls will be held tomorrow. Twenty-one centres for counting of votes have been set up in the city. The counting will start at 8 am.

Personnel of paramilitary forces along with Delhi Police providing multi-layered cover to EVMs at the Counting Centres. Chief Electoral Officer Dr. Ranbir Singh said, all the preparations for counting have been completed.

Delhi had witnessed 62.59 percent voter turnout in the polling which was held on Saturday.

A total of 672 candidates are in the fray for 70-member Delhi Assembly. In the last Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party won 67 seats, BJP bagged three seats while Congress failed to win even a single seat.