Delhi All Set to Unlock: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the national capital is ready to unlock during the third phase of lockdown with the guidelines given by the Centre to fight against COVID-19.

Kejriwal said that people should learn to fight against the disease as the battle will be long. He said, “The metro service, hotels, restaurants, shopping mall, salon, markets, educational institutions will remain closed during this period.”

The chief minister also advised the people above 60 years and children below 10 years to stay inside their home as they are more vulnerable to the disease.

The religious functions, the mass gathering will not be allowed. The chief minister said that for the marriage ceremony only 50 persons will be allowed during the ceremony.

Kejriwal also advised the private companies to reopen with 33% of employees. The state government has permitted to resume e-commerce, call center, and IT sector.

The state government also allowed carpenter, electrician, plumber, etc. to resume their work. However, in case of a four-wheeler, two passengers can travel along with the driver and no pillion riding in two-wheelers.

Outlining the relaxations in the city from Monday, as per central guidelines, the Delhi CM said the state government told the Centre that barring the 97 containment zones in the city, which should remain sealed, the rest of the city should be declared a “green zone”. This was necessary to ease the suffering of the people, as well as ensure the economy got back on its feet, which was necessary for the government itself to function, Kejriwal said.

All of Delhi is currently a “red zone” – where restrictions on activities are the most severe. The decision to relax the classification of an administrative jurisdiction rests with the Centre.