Delhi Anti-CAA Protests: Protestors Detained Near Red Fort

By Pratidin Bureau
Scores of protestors were detained by the Delhi Police near Red Fort when they tried to take out a march to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed there.

Yogendra Yadav, chief of Swarajya Abhiyan, former JNU student Umar Khalid and ex-JNUSU president N Sai Balaji were among those who were detained, officials said.

Yadav Tweeted, “I have just been detained from Lal Qila. About a thousand protesters already detained. Thousands on the way. Am told we are being taken to Bawana.”

Two protests are scheduled in the national capital, one by students and activists and the other by left parties. The two marches are to meet at Shaheen Park near ITO.

