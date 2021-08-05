Delhi: Assam Bhawan Reopens Today

The Assam Bhawan in the national capital has reopened on Thursday, declared Assam PNRD minister Ranjit Kumar Dass.

Assam Bhawan was closed for operations in view of the Covid-19 situation in New Delhi.

Located in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri, the Assam Government’s official house re-opened from today with 50% capacity for Senior Government Offices and public representatives i.e. Ministers, MPs, and MLAs of the state.

Cabinet Minister Ranjit Dass visited Assam Bhawan today and declared its reopening.

The Covid-19 situation in the national capital has improved drastically.