The COVID-19 positive patient in Delhi from Assam has been tested negative in the test done after 14 days. Bokakhat’s Kankanjyoti Bora, who was tested positive of COVID-19 in Delhi while he went for treatment of his aunt.

Bora was under treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Superspeciality Hospital. He is the first person who was cured of COVID-19 out of the 35 persons from Assam who were tested positive in Delhi.

There are still 33 persons who are now under treatment for novel coronavirus in Delhi.