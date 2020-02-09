Delhi Assembly Election: Arvind Kejriwal Raise Concern Over EC

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal raised concern over the Election Commission of India (EC) on Sunday said it was “absolutely shocking” that the Election Commission has not released the final voter turnout of assembly polls held a day ago in the national capital.

Kejriwal twitted, “Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?”

Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling? https://t.co/ko1m5YqlSx — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 9, 2020

AAP MLA, Satyendar Jain in a tweet alleged that in his Shakurbasti constituency there were a total of 98,012 out of 1,44,777 votes polled in his constituency that works out 67.7% votes. But EC official website was showing 49.19% polling only.

Jain also asked why EC is not releasing the official polling data after 22hours of the poll.

After compilation of form 17c for 143 booths. Total 98012 out of 144777 votes polled in my constituency ( Shakurbasti AC 15) that works out to be 67.7% votes . Where as EC website is showing 49.19% polling only. Why after 22 hrs of official polling data is not released by EC. — Satyendar Jain (@SatyendarJain) February 9, 2020

Voting for the Delhi assembly election closed at 6 pm on Saturday. The results of the poll will be declared on 11 February.