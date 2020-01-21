Delhi Assembly election: Kejriwal to file nomination today

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will on Tuesday file his nomination for the February 8 poll in Delhi, a day after the process was postponed as Kejriwal failed to reach the EC office on time. Tuesday is also the last day for filing of nomination for the February 8 poll in Delhi. Arvind Kejriwal had failed to reach the Election Commission office on time on Monday due to a massive roadshow by the AAP.

“I had to file my nomination today [Monday] but I could not because the nomination office closes at 3 pm and was late. I was repeatedly told to come off (vehicle) and travel to the nomination office, but how could I go? I could not leave behind the outpouring love and support from my people. We are ending the roadshow here. I will go along with my family and file my nomination on Tuesday,” Arvind Kejriwal said.

Arvind Kejriwal had started his rally to file his nomination for the New Delhi Assembly constituency at the sub-divisional magistrate in Jamnagar on Monday afternoon. Kejriwal was joined by hundreds of AAP workers, supporters and senior party leaders and reached Hanuman temple near Connaught Place at around 3.15 pm. The electoral officer of the returning officer closes at 3 pm. Arvind Kejriwal will be in the fray against Congress’s Romesh Sabharwal and Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Sunil Yadav.

Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri’s grandson Adarsh Shastri contesting Delhi election on a Congress ticket came as a major boost to the party. He was earlier an AAP MLA from Dwarka.

Former AAP MLA Alka Lamba is contesting from her previous seat Chandni Chowk, this time on a Congress ticket. Lamba is in the fray against AAP’s Prahlad Singh Sawhney, a former four-time Congress MLA.

The BJP, meanwhile, fielded two leaders who had won in 2015 on AAP tickets. Anil Bajpai will contest from Gandhi Nagar, while Kapil Mishra will contest from Model Town. Three other Congress turncoats – Sanjay Singh (Vikas Puri), Surendra Pal Singh Bittu (Timarpur) and SC Vats (Shakur Basti) – are also contesting for BJP. AAP has also fielded nine defectors, including five Congress leaders who joined the party only a day before. Ram Singh Netaji (Badarpur) and Vinay Mishra (Dwarka) were among the last-minute turncoats. Dhanwati Chandela, who lost to BJP/SAD’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa in Rajouri Garden on a Congress ticket, is contesting from the same seat for AAP.

Rajkumari Dhillon, also a former Congress leader is AAP’s candidate from Hari Nagar. She will fight BJP’s Tajinder Bagga in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.