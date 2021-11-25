Delhi Assembly Panel Summons Kangana Ranaut Over Sikh Remarks

Sources have said Actor Kangana Ranaut has been summoned by the Delhi assembly panel on peace and harmony over her remarks against Sikhs. The committee headed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha has asked Ms. Ranaut has to appear before the committee on December 6.

The committee said in a notice signed by its deputy secretary to Kangana Ranaut that “The committee has received numerous complaints eliciting inter alia, outrageously offensive and derogatory Instagram stories/posts allegedly published by yourself on 20.11.2021 over your official Instagram account…”

The summons document said Ms Ranaut’s “blanketly labelling (Sikhs) as Khalistani terrorists… has the potential to engender disharmony as well as cause wounding humiliation to the entire Sikh community.”

A first information report or FIR was filed by Sikhs for using derogatory language against them on social media in Mumbai. Kangana Ranaut “intentionally and deliberately” portrayed the year-long protest by farmers against three new farm laws as a “Khalistani” movement and called them “Khalistani terrorists”, the police complaint filed by a Mumbai businessman, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee leaders and the Shiromani Akali Dal alleged.

Kangana Ranaut had posted on Instagram, “Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today… But let’s not forget one woman… The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha (the only woman PM who crushed them under her shoes). No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation… she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life… Lekin desh k tukde nahi hone diye (but she did not let the nation get divided).”

Her post was seen as alluding to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards in October 1984 and nearly 3,000 were killed in the riots that broke out afterwards, with groups of armed men targeting Sikhs across Delhi, and attacking and vandalising homes, shops and gurdwaras.

The actor has been a big critic of the protest by farmers from Haryana and Punjab, against the three farm laws that the centre has now agreed to cancel.

