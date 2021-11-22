Delhi: Ban On Construction, Demolition Lifted As Air Quality Improves

The government is yet to decide on the reopening of schools. The decision on reopening schools and lifting work from home for the Delhi government employees will be taken on November 24.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has lifted the curbs on construction and demolition activities in the city as the air quality improves in Delhi.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai, after holding a high-level meeting on measures implemented to bring down high-pollution levels, said that if any agency was found violating dust control norms, the government would stop its work and impose a penalty on it without any notice.

Following orders from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), the Delhi government had issued 10 directions, including a ban on the entry of trucks except those transporting essential items, closure of schools, colleges, and other educational institutions, ban on construction work and work from home for government employees, to improve the city’s air quality.

The government’s environment department extended the ban on the entry of trucks into the city and work from home for its employees until November 26, according to a circular issued on Sunday.

The government is yet to decide on the reopening of schools. The decision on reopening schools and lifting work from home for the Delhi government employees will be taken on November 24. The government will also discuss if CNG-operated trucks carrying non-essential commodities can be allowed to enter the city, said Mr. Rai.

ALSO READ: Canada to Allow Travellers for Fully Vaccinated with Covaxin from Nov 30