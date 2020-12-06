Top StoriesNational

Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha Spokesperson, Wife Killed In Road Accident

By Pratidin Bureau
80

In a tragic incident on Sunday, Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha spokesperson Sandeep Shukla and his wife were killed and five others injured after their car was hit by a speeding truck on the expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the mishap happened when Shukla (45), his wife Anita (42), their three sons and two neighbours were enroute Pratapgarh to attend a wedding function.

Shukla and his wife died on the spot. Their sons suffered injuries in the accident and were admitted to a medical college in Tirwa town.

Related News

Veteran Bengali Actor Manu Mukherjee Passes Away At 90

Terrorist Attack In J&K, Two Injured

PM Modi Pays Homage To BR Ambedkar On Death Anniversary

Shimla: 8 Families Left Homeless As Fire Engulfs Building

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta condoled the death of Sandeep Shukla and his wife.

“Received the tragic news of the death of Yuva Morcha spokesperson Sandeep Shukla and his wife in a road accident. I offer my condolences to the bereaved family and pray for peace to the departed souls,” he tweeted.

You might also like
Regional

Mixed reactions to Bharat Bandh in Guwahati

Top Stories

PRATIDIN IMPACT | 623 Contractual Employees Get Regular Pay Scale

Sports

Itanagar to have 3 Sports CoE

Top Stories

Nun Rape Case: Court Frames Charges Against Bishop

National

J&K | President’s Rule extended for 6 months

Regional

Arunachal Pradesh’s COVID -19 Tally Crosses 1000 Mark

Comments
Loading...