Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha Spokesperson, Wife Killed In Road Accident

In a tragic incident on Sunday, Delhi BJP Yuva Morcha spokesperson Sandeep Shukla and his wife were killed and five others injured after their car was hit by a speeding truck on the expressway in Uttar Pradesh.

As per reports, the mishap happened when Shukla (45), his wife Anita (42), their three sons and two neighbours were enroute Pratapgarh to attend a wedding function.

Shukla and his wife died on the spot. Their sons suffered injuries in the accident and were admitted to a medical college in Tirwa town.

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta condoled the death of Sandeep Shukla and his wife.

“Received the tragic news of the death of Yuva Morcha spokesperson Sandeep Shukla and his wife in a road accident. I offer my condolences to the bereaved family and pray for peace to the departed souls,” he tweeted.